Illinois health officials report 25,084 new COVID cases, 56 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,084 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Friday, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12.

The CDC says 42 counties in the state are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, and an additional 39 counties are rated at Medium Community Level.

State health officials are reporting a total of 3,645,961 cases, including 34,595 deaths, in 102 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,434 individuals in the state were reported to be in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 152 were in the ICU, and 56 were on ventilators.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The counties in Illinois that are listed at High Community Level include:

Adams, Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Lee, Macoupin, Mason, Massac, Montgomery, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Stephenson, Wabash, Wayne, Whiteside, Williamson and Winnebago.

For information on COVID, visit https://www.covid.gov/.