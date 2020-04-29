Illinois health officials report 'unfortunate' milestone: More than 50,000 COVID-19 cases statewide

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 2,253 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 50,355.

There are also another 92 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 2,215.

The virus has been reported in 96 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 92 new deaths announced Wednesday, the youngest victim is a man in his 30s, while the oldest is a person in their 100s, IDPH said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

