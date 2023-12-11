Illinois health officials urging universal masking in healthcare settings amid uptick in respiratory illnesses

Illinois public health officials are urging all healthcare settings to prioritize mask usage amid a spike in respiratory illnesses.

With both RSV and COVID-19 on the rise, the IDPH supports the idea of implementing universal masking across healthcare facilities in alignment with CDC guidelines.

Over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-related illnesses. State data says 44 counties are at elevated levels and five counties are at high risk for the virus.

Cases of the flu and RSV are also on the rise.

Health officials are asking that you take precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, including testing for COVID-19, washing your hands and masking in crowded places.