Illinois healthcare workers hit with new Covid-19 guidelines

Illinois' Covid-19 vaccine and masking guidelines are getting a face lift. Workers at healthcare and long-term care facilities will be impacted the most.

Under an updated executive order, weekly testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers will no longer be required.

Face coverings are also no longer required in all healthcare facilities but are recommended in areas of high community transmission.

The amended order also removes a state-issued mandate for those workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

State health officials say despite the changes, they'll continue to encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccinations and to mask up and isolate when they're feeling sick.

The Illinois Department of Public Health director released a statement on the changes, saying in part: "The updated executive order demonstrates our state’s ability to effectively combat Covid-19 with the many advanced tools at our disposal that can both prevent and treat this disease."

The new guidelines are in line with the updated recommendations from the CDC. Any federal requirements will remain in place for healthcare facilities.