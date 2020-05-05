Illinois high school holding in-person graduation ceremony Wednesday

Forget Zoom.

A suburban high school is holding an in-person graduation ceremony on Wednesday. But while some things about this graduation will be traditional, many aspects will be different.

So many seniors this year will be graduating virtually because of the coronavirus, but more than 400 seniors at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will get the graduation ceremony they have been waiting for, with a few social distancing guidelines for good luck.

Starting at 9 a.m., students will arrive alphabetically and 10 will be allowed into the building at a time. They also must wear a mask, except to get their photo taken and when they make the momentous walk across the stage.

Also, there will be no handshakes, no hugging and no parents allowed in.

The school’s superintendent, Dr. Scott Wakeley, says over the weekend, the State Board of Education and State Department of Public Health announced that socially distanced graduation ceremonies will remain at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.

Dr. Wakeley also ran the idea by the county health department.

Advertisement

“It’s important for our kids. But most importantly is we feel it’s safe,” he said. “There has to be a sense of closure for these kids.”

Dr. Wakeley says the goal is to have everyone graduated by 7 p.m. The school will also be filming the event for a virtual graduation for family and friends.