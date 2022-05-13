Spooky Illinois home listing goes viral

This Friday the 13th, a house for sale in Carlinville, Illinois is going viral for its "killer" Zillow listing.

In the listing, the owners included photos of "Halloween" character Michael Myers. The owners say they are big fans of the movie.

It's actually the owner’s teenage son who dressed up as Michael Myers and posed for the photos.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The listing has been on Zillow for just over a week and has already received more than 300,000 views.

Advertisement

However, no offers on the home yet.