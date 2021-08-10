Illinois homeowner arrested after alleged home invader fatally shot

An Illinois homeowner was arrested Monday evening in connection with the shooting death of a home invader, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Abram Dr. in Rantoul around 8:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Anthony J. Brown.

The resident – later identified as 51-year-old Antonio Davis – reported that a man arrived and tried to force his way inside his home. He said a struggle ensued, a shotgun went off and struck the home invader.

Responding officers found a man with an "obvious gunshot wound" to his chest. He was given medical treatment and pronounced dead on scene, police said. The man was later identified as 32-year-old Blake L. Williams of Buckley, Illinois – about 20 miles north of Rantoul.

Davis was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center, police said.

No further details were provided regarding Davis' criminal background.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact police at 217-892-2103.

