Illinois hospitals ranked among best in U.S., Northwestern, Rush top list

Some local hospitals are ranked amongst the best in the country.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center rank among the 20 best hospitals nationwide, according to U.S. News and World Report's latest list.

Northwestern Medicine came in tenth place, ranking nationally in 10 out of 15 medical specialties, including cancer and geriatrics. Rush was ranked number 19, ranking in nine specialties, including neurology and orthopedics.

Among Illinois hospitals, Northwestern was deemed the top one, Rush came in second and the University of Chicago Medical Center came in third.

The Streeterville and Near West Wide academic medical centers also rank first and second, respectively, on the list of best Illinois hospitals, according to Crain. University of Chicago Medical Center was ranked No. 3 in the state, followed by Advocate Christ Medical Center at No. 4 and Loyola University Medical Center at No. 5.

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab was ranked the best rehab facility in the country.