Illinois iLottery player wins $1M prize

An Illinois iLottery player became a millionaire last month after matching all five numbers in the Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased for the March 30th drawing with the numbers of 12-13-33-50-52.

An Illinois grandfather, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said he was shocked when he realized he bought the winning ticket.

"I quickly scrolled through my account history, just to make sure I hadn’t already bought one for that night’s drawing. That’s when I saw an older ticket in my account saying ‘You’re A Winner!’ and I clicked on it. I couldn’t believe my luck when it said I won a million dollars," he said.

The winner said he wants to use the prize money to take his four grandchildren to Disney World.

"When my wife got home, I asked her to read my winning prize amount out loud," the winner said. "That’s when it finally started to sink in a little bit that this was, in fact, real."

Over 1.3 million winning Illinois Lottery Powerball tickets have been sold this year, totaling over $12.8 million in prizes, according to lottery officials.