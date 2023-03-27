Illinois in 'At Risk' category for tick-borne disease

Illinois doctors are on high alert for a dangerous and sometimes deadly tick-borne disease that's on the rise nationwide.

It's called babesiosis.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Illinois in the "At Risk" category. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, body aches, nausea and fatigue.

It can be treated with anti-microbial medications.

This disease is different from Lyme Disease in that it doesn't create a rash at the site of the bite.