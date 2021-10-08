Illinois, Indiana rank among states with most laser strikes on airplanes

Pilots across the United States reported more than 130 laser strikes last weekend, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

That brings the number of laser pointer attacks to nearly 6,723 this year, roughly the same as all of 2020, the FAA said.

Illinois ranks seventh in the nation in laser strikes with 263 while Indiana ranked fifth with 306.

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft can temporarily blind a pilot and not only affects the crew but endangers passengers and the communities they fly over every night," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The FAA fine for shining a laser at an aircraft can be up to $11,000 per violation and as much as $30,800 for multiple offenses. Violators can also face criminal punishment from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, according to the FAA.

Top 10 states with laser strikes as of Sept. 30, 2021:

