Illinois investigates South Shore ICE raid linked to apartment management

The state of Illinois is investigating whether last September’s military-style ICE raid on a South Shore Apartment building came after a tip from building management for the purpose of intimidating minority residents into ultimately vacating the premises.

What we know:

If the investigation determines the allegations are true, the ownership group, 7500 SHORE LLC, TRINITY FLOOD, AND STRENGTH IN MANAGEMENT LLC., could potentially face multiple lawsuits from tenants and even civil liability.

Jonah Karsh of the Metropolitan Tenants Association told Fox Chicago, "This was a major military-style operation in the middle of the night with helicopters landing on the roof and many, (many) residents, including non-immigrants that were detained that were affected, and they were concerned that the landlord provided information to agents about which units to target."

The raid, which resulted in the arrests of dozens of Venezuelan nationals, also resulted in several U.S. citizens being detained against their will.

Karsh believes their detainment was just the latest in a series of hardships for residents there.

"Even before the raid happened, the conditions in the building were deplorable," Karsh said. "The city had taken the building to court; it was in foreclosure, there was an attempt to appoint a receiver as a temporary property manager because the existing property manager was not doing enough to maintain the building."

Illinois’s Immigration Protection Act shields tenants from landlords who discriminate against them based on their immigration/citizenship status.

"If you are concerned that your landlord is working with immigration enforcement, I would encourage you to contact a fair housing agency. The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund is also a good organization which has successfully brought a charge and won a settlement with a landlord who violated the Immigrant Protection Act," adds Karsh.