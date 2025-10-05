'ICE is not about safety': Chicago residents, lawmakers condemn raid in South Shore

The Brief Residents of a South Shore apartment building say they were detained and threatened during a late-night ICE raid, with some reporting guns pointed at them and no explanation given by agents. Congressional leaders, including Reps. Jonathan Jackson, Chuy Garcia, and Delia Ramirez, condemned the raid as violent and unjustified, saying residents — including children and the elderly — were terrorized and zip-tied. As tensions rise over federal actions in Chicago, leaders vowed to oppose further immigration enforcement and the expected arrival of National Guard troops, calling the situation a "declaration of war on an American city."



A Chicago woman who is a U.S. citizen says she was handcuffed by ICE agents before being detained for hours during a middle-of-the-night raid in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.

"I got a gun put in my face and, me, personally, I don’t appreciate that at all. There were several of us that got detained for some hours. I’m not the only one and when we asked them what was going on they wouldn’t answer us," said South Shore Building Resident Pertissue Fisher.

Congressional leaders and South Shore residents welcomed the press to the scene of a late-night raid in South Shore earlier this week for a look inside the building.

What we know:

First District Congressman Jonathon Jackson, who led the tour, told reporters: "Residents were terrorized, children were thrown to the ground."

The press event took place on the same day Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D), speaking out about the raid, told CNN, "They were going after a few criminals, instead they broke windows, they broke down doors, they ransacked the place and there were people that were held, I mean elderly people and children zip-tied."

Congressional leaders are vowing to unite the city against any and all immigration enforcement as the temperature in Chicago continues to rise.

"Let’s be clear, ICE is not about safety, ICE is about control and sowing fear amongst our people," said 4th District Congressman Chuy Garcia.

All of this is happening as the arrival of federalized National Guard Troops arriving in Chicago now appears to be a foregone conclusion.

Third District Congresswoman Delia Ramirez added, "Kristi Noem has proudly gone on TV and said Chicago get ready because the Department of War is coming to Chicago, an American city, a cabinet member has declared war on an American city!"