Operation Midway Blitz surpasses 900 arrests in Illinois, DHS says

More than 900 people have been arrested so far during Operation Midway Blitz, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

What we know:

The agency on Thursday released video of an immigration raid at an apartment building in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive from earlier this week.

At least 37 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody, some with alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, DHS said.

In its social media post sharing the video, DHS wrote: "To every criminal illegal alien: Darkness is no longer your ally. We will find you."

The footage shows dozens of federal agents surrounding the South Shore apartment building.

According to a previous FOX 32 report, Chicago police did not participate in the raid.

Another arrest tied to the ongoing operation occurred on Lake Michigan, near Navy Pier, earlier this week.

DHS said agents took a man from Honduras into custody while he was wearing a life vest. He had previously been deported five times, making this his sixth time in federal custody.

Operation Midway Blitz began Sept. 8 in Chicago and across Illinois. DHS said it was launched in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed earlier this year in a hit-and-run crash with a man from Guatemala who was living in the U.S. without legal status.

Protests have also erupted in recent weeks outside a federal immigration processing center in west suburban Broadview. Demonstrators clashed with agents, leading to arrests and charges.

DHS has not provided further details on the latest arrest numbers.