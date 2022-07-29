Illinois investing $15 million to support local festivals, tourism
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois will invest an additional $15 million to support local festivals and tourism.
The funding will prioritize communities who have experienced declines in hotel tax revenues and provides $5 million specifically for festivals.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
"Investing in tourism is not just an economic driver. It brings communities together, broadens horizons and makes a lasting impact," said Sylvia Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The state has already distributed $10 million in tourism grants, which are funded by dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.