Illinois investing $15 million to support local festivals, tourism

The state of Illinois will invest an additional $15 million to support local festivals and tourism.

The funding will prioritize communities who have experienced declines in hotel tax revenues and provides $5 million specifically for festivals.

"Investing in tourism is not just an economic driver. It brings communities together, broadens horizons and makes a lasting impact," said Sylvia Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The state has already distributed $10 million in tourism grants, which are funded by dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.