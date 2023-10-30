Illinois stands to gain thousands of jobs and battery factory in General Motors-UAW tentative deal

General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative contract agreement, marking a significant step forward after weeks of negotiations. The UAW had previously reached tentative deals with Stellantis and Ford, and these agreements are now awaiting ratification.

The strike had a considerable financial impact on General Motors, costing the automaker over $400 million each week it endured. While these agreements are still pending ratification, President Joe Biden has commended the outcomes, emphasizing their importance for American workers and the economy.

"The commitment by the Big Three to create more full-time, middle-class jobs, and invest tens of billions more dollars in plants and factories – (will build) an automobiles future here in America," President Biden said.

One of the outcomes of these agreements is the reopening of the Belvidere plant in Illinois, which was closed eight months ago. This development is expected to bring over 3,000 jobs and also includes plans for the construction of a second battery factory in the state.

In addition to these developments, a $2 billion battery plant is currently under construction in Manteno, Illinois, through an agreement with a Chinese manufacturer.

Congressman Bill Foster discussed the economic impact of the UAW agreement during an interview with FOX 32 Chicago.

"They're going to be key in keeping our middle class strong. And this is exactly the way I think about it. And I think this may be a historic turning point in the health of unions in this country," Foster said.

The potential revival of the Belvidere plant hinges on the ratification of the contract by UAW members and the finalization of an incentive package by the state.