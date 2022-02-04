Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against mask mandates for 140 school districts

A downstate judge has granted a temporary restraining order against mask mandates for 140 school districts throughout the state.

The ruling comes after parents from those districts filed a lawsuit against the governor and the state board of education.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked the Illinois Attorney General's office for an appeal of the Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge's decision.

"The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities – and this may force schools to go remote," said Gov. Pritzker. "This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe. As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, the administration will keep working to ensure every Illinoisan has the tools needed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he is seeking an expedited appeal from the Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court.

Advertisement

"We remain committed to defending Gov. Pritzker’s actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will appeal this decision in the Illinois Appellate Court for the 4th District in Springfield," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "This decision sends the message that all students do not have the same right to safely access schools and classrooms in Illinois, particularly if they have disabilities or other health concerns."