Illinois judge temporarily blocks law on anti-abortion centers who use deceptive practices

A federal judge in Rockford has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a new Illinois law that allows for the penalization of anti-abortion pregnancy centers that use deceptive practices.

The governor signed the bill into law last week barring unregulated pregnancy centers from using misinformation that interferes with a woman's right to choose.

The law specifically targets so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" where, according to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, women who may be considering abortion are often manipulated by nonmedical personnel into not undergoing the procedure without the benefit of speaking to an actual physician.

Some women have reportedly gone to these crisis centers which are often strategically located near actual health centers and have undergone medical procedures including ultrasounds and physical examinations.

The new law would allow the state to pursue these centers under fraud charges.