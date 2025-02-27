Illinois jury nears deliberation in killing of Palestinian-American boy

The Brief Testimony has concluded in the murder trial of Joseph Czuba, who is accused of killing 6-year-old Wadee Al Fayoumi and injuring his mother. Prosecutors say the attack was racially motivated, citing Czuba’s statements about fearing Muslims. Closing arguments could take place as early as Friday, with jury deliberations possibly beginning before the weekend.



Testimony has wrapped up in the Will County trial of 73-year-old Joseph Czuba, who is charged with the fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Wadee Al Fayoumi and the critical wounding of the boy’s mother, Hannan Shaheen.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Czuba attacked the boy and his mother in October 2023, just days after the Hamas attack on Israel, because they are Palestinian-Americans.

The two were tenants living in Czuba‘s Plainfield home.

In a video played in court Thursday, Czuba is seen in a police car speaking—unprompted—about the attack. He claimed he feared for his life.

"I was afraid for my wife. I was afraid they were going to do Jihad on me," Czuba said.

Czuba continued speaking to a Will County deputy sheriff, saying, "I was just trying to help her out because she couldn’t afford a house… She didn’t tell me she was a Muslim… She was a trained fighter. Let me tell you she was a problem. They are like infested rats."

The mother and son had been living at the home for more than two years without incident.

Wadea Al-Fayoume

Czuba’s wife testified that he became withdrawn and angry after watching news coverage of the Hamas attack.

In the video played in court, Czuba said, "I can’t believe all these protests of people supporting the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organization). It’s so evil. It’s like Nazis."

Meanwhile, forensic experts testified that blood and DNA from Czuba and the victims were found on the knife allegedly used in the attack.

Czuba waived his right to testify in his own defense. His attorneys called three sheriff’s deputies to the stand in an effort to clarify some of the evidence.

What's next:

Closing arguments in the case could take place as soon as Friday. If that happens, the jury may begin deliberations before the weekend.