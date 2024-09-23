Hundreds more survivors file lawsuits alleging decades of abuse in Illinois juvenile facilities

The Brief Hundreds of new lawsuits were filed against Illinois juvenile detention centers, alleging sexual abuse by staff members. This brings the total number of lawsuits against the Illinois' juvenile detention system to 667 since May 2024. Some of the survivors will share their personal experiences and the lasting impact of the abuse during a press conference on Tuesday.



A staggering number of new lawsuits were filed Monday adding to the hundreds of allegations of sexual abuse within Illinois' juvenile detention system.

The lawsuits, brought on behalf of 272 survivors – 40 females and 232 males – detail experiences at state-operated Illinois Youth Centers and the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center between 1996 and 2021.

This brings the total number of lawsuits filed against Illinois juvenile detention centers for child sexual abuse to 667 since May 2024.

Attorneys representing the survivors, Todd Mathews of Bailey & Glasser LLP and Jerome Block of Levy & Konigsberg LLP, will hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ten North Dearborn Street. Survivors will also be present to share their stories.

The lawsuits named dozens of staff members – men and women – with some being named by multiple survivors.

Many of the survivors were under 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Survivors and their attorneys will speak about the physical and emotional injuries suffered as a result of the abuse.