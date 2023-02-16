Illinois' largest movie theater screen: Construction begins in Chicago suburb, video shows

The largest movie theater screen in Illinois is being built in a Chicago suburb, and new video shows construction crews beginning its installation.

Emagine Entertainment is behind the construction of the 96-foot wide screen in Batavia.

On Wednesday, three truss girders weighing 11,000 pounds each and 68 joists weighing 350 pounds each were delivered to the site and raised to provide structure to the auditorium that will house the largest screen in the state.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We are trying to do something unique for our guests that will make them want to leave their homes and come visit Emagine," said Paul Glantz, Chairman and Co-Founder of Emagine Entertainment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Steel trusses arrived Wednesday, Feb. 15, for the Super EMX auditorium in Batavia, projected to feature the largest Cinemascope movie theater screen in Illinois. The former Randall 15 IMAX, 550 Randall Rd., is being renovated to become Emagine Batavia theater, by Emagine Entertainment Inc., based in Troy, Mich. A 96-foot-wide screen, with 4K laser-projected image, will be paired with a Dolby Atmos® immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound . Additionally, the Batavia theatre will include two private screening rooms and 12 auditoriums, all equipped with 4k projections, luxury heated recliners and cuddle chairs. Renovations are scheduled to be completed this summer. (Al Benson photo)

The Super EMAX auditorium is described as a luxurious and upscale movie experience that will include heated recliners and cuddle chairs.

"Between this massive 96-foot screen, our heated and powered recliners, and our enhanced concessions we think this will provide an exemplary experience," Glantz said.

Emgaine says the massive screen will have a 4K laser-projected image, and that it will be paired with a Dolby Atmos immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound to create "the most remarkable moviegoing experience in the marketplace today."

In addition to the Super EMAX auditorium, the Emagine Batavia theater will include two private screening rooms and 12 auditoriums, all which will have 4K projections, heated recliners and cuddle chairs.

The venue will be located at 550 Randall Road in Batavia. It is currently being renovated and plans to open in the summer of 2023.