Illinois' largest movie theater screen being built in Chicago suburb

Construction has begun on what will become Illinois' largest movie theater screen.

The screen is being built in Batavia and the project is being completed by Emagine Entertainment.

The Super EMAX Auditorium is described as a luxurious and upscale movie experience.

Emagine Entertainment is the nation's ninth-largest theater chain with locations in Frankfort and Chatham.

The screen-rising for Wednesday was halted because of high winds.

Despite the delay, officials say the Super EMX on Randall Road is on track to open in June.