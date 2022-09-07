Illinois law enforcement leaders call for more state funds to help victims of opioid crisis

Illinois law enforcement leaders are calling for more state funds to help the youngest victims of the opioid crisis.

More than 100 police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors have issued a public statement calling for money from a recent settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors to be set aside.

They want those funds to go towards early childhood programs like voluntary home visits and early intervention initiatives.

The goal is to help prevent exposure to parental drug abuse and to get those addicted parents resources to help them get sober.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Wednesday's meeting was put on by the group "Fight Crime Invest in Kids."

They say that every 25 minutes a baby born in the U.S. is suffering from opioid withdrawal in connection with their parent's addiction.