Illinois lawmaker pushes for Kaplan Test Prep to be made free to all state colleges

A new proposal in Springfield is aimed at better preparing college students for success.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford wants to bring Kaplan Test Prep to universities and colleges across Illinois for free.

The course offers practice tests and better prepares student who might be great at learning, but no so good at test taking.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It's time out for what you call ignoring a problem we all know exists, and we know too many people are locked out of careers, talented people because they just can't be as successful on testing," Ford said.

The proposal will now be reviewed by the Illinois House Appropriations Higher Education Committee.