Illinois lawmakers call for delay in freight railway merger vote after Ohio train derailment

In the wake of the Ohio train derailment, Illinois congressional leaders are asking that a vote on a freight railway merger be delayed.

The merger is between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. It would create the only single-line railway linking Canada, the USA and Mexico.

The deal has faced months of push back in the suburbs, as officials fear it would bring negative environmental impact, noise, and traffic backups.

Now, federal lawmakers from Illinois are asking that the merger vote be delayed until after the investigation in Ohio is complete and an analysis on how to improve the safety of hazardous material transportation can be completed.