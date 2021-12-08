Illinois lawmakers call on BNSF Railway to correct flooding issues in communities along tracks

Local lawmakers are calling for BNSF Railway to correct flooding issues in suburban Cicero and other communities along their tracks.

A lawsuit filed this summer accused the company of replacing soft soil with asphalt.

The change has caused rainwater to runoff into neighboring residential homes along its railroad tracks.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, state and county lawmakers said thousands of homes have reported water damage since the construction changes were made months ago.

FOX 32 has reached out to BNSF Railway for a comment and have yet to hear back.