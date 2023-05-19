Illinois lawmakers approve hotline for tracking stolen cars to combat rising crime

An anti-carjacking initiative, crafted by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, has been approved by the state's General Assembly.

Although the bill is awaiting Governor JB Pritzker's signature, it mandates automakers selling vehicles in the state to establish a 24/7 hotline for tracking carjacked cars or cases involving kidnappings.

The hotline would relay location information to the police, and tracking is available on most cars from 2015 onwards.

With 488 carjackings occurring in Cook County from January to date, 88% of cars are recovered within 72 hours.

Sheriff Dart believes this initiative will lead to a decline in carjackings, and the tracking service would be provided free of charge to car owners.