Illinois lawmaker secures funding to address shortage of school-based mental health professionals

Illinois lawmaker working to help student with mental health issues

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A local congresswoman is addressing mental health challenges among students in Illinois. 

On Monday, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood joined U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and spoke with students on what schools and the government can do to better support those who are struggling. 

Recently, Underwood secured $111 million to expand grant programs at the Department of Education. 

The money would help address the shortage of school-based mental health professionals and staff. 