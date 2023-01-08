Illinois lawmakers vote to give themselves pay raise, hiking salaries to $85,000

Illinois lawmakers voted on Sunday night to give themselves a 17% pay raise to $85,000 per year.

The 30-21 vote came despite criticism from some Republicans. Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said it's simply not deserved.

"How many people in your district got a 20 percent pay raise in six months? There wouldn't be a single answer," Bailey said.

But State Sen. Elgie Sims, who sponsored the pay raise bill, said it's needed to get the best people to serve.

"We have a citizen legislature and what we're trying to make sure we accomplish is we have individuals who are the best and the brightest serving here in the people's stead. That's what this bill does," Sims said.

The governor's salary will go up by $15,000 to $205,000 per year. JB Pritzker is expected to sign the pay raises into law on Monday, just before he is sworn into his second term.