Illinois lawmakers want gun owners to be required to report lost, stolen guns

Local members of congress joined gun violence prevention advocates Monday to push for tougher gun laws.

They want gun owners to be required to report lost or stolen guns, which would help law enforcement track down the stolen guns that end up in the hands of criminals.

They are also pushing a law that would make straw purchases a federal crime.

In 2020, more than 45,000 Americans died from gun-related injuries in the United States.

About 20,000 were murdered.