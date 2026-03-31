Possible measles exposures at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Niles stores, officials say

The Brief Cook County health officials are warning of possible measles exposures in recent days. Officials said people at O'Hare Airport and two suburban stores may have been exposed. Measles is a highly contagious, dangerous, and potentially deadly disease, officials said.



Cook County health officials are warning of possible measles exposures at multiple locations in recent days, including at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

What You Should Know:

The Cook County Department of Public Health listed the times and locations of possible public exposure.

O’Hare International Airport (Terminal 5) on Tuesday, March 24, between 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Fresh Farms at 8203 W. Golf Rd. in Niles, IL on Thursday, March 26 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Marshalls at 8249 W. Golf Rd. in Niles, IL on Thursday, March 26 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The infected individual also visited Endeavor Health Immediate Care in Mt. Prospect on Friday, March 27. County health officials are trying to identify and notify anyone who may have visited specific areas of the immediate care facility.

Measles is a dangerous and potentially deadly disease. It is highly contagious and can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area, according to health officials. A brief exposure of only 15 minutes can result in measles transmission.

Symptoms can appear up to 21 days after someone is exposed. Symptoms can include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. The rash usually begins on the face and spreads to the trunk. A person is generally contagious for four days before and four days after the onset of a rash.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to call a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency department for evaluation. Special arrangements can be made to prevent further exposure to others.

The best way to prevent measles is with vaccination. A two-dose measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 97% protection.

What you can do:

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or who is unsure of their status can talk to their healthcare provider or schedule a vaccination appointment with a Cook County Health clinic at 312-864-1111.

More information on measles can be found on the Cook County Public Health's website or the CDC's website.