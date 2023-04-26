Push by leaders to expand tree planting in Illinois

Leaders from a number of organizations gathered in Springfield Wednesday calling for Illinois to come up with a statewide tree-planting strategy to mark Arbor Day this Friday.

Leaders spoke about the importance of taking action to help fight climate change and improve communities through increased green space.

Among the organizations taking part was the Morton Arboretum, which announced its 3,000th tree planted as part of its centennial celebration.

Additionally, leaders spoke about the impact of invasive tree species and the importance of making sure plants native to Illinois are able to thrive.

