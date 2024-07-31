Illinois Lottery player wins $1M in Mega Millions drawing

An Illinois Lottery player who purchased a Mega Millions ticket online for Tuesday night's drawing is now a millionaire.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the July 30 drawing to take home the $1 million prize, Illinois Lottery officials said in a statement. The winning numbers were 19-23-30-33-50.

Lottery officials said more than 24,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Illinois for the Tuesday night drawing. A player in Texas also collected a $1 million prize in the drawing.

The jackpot increased to an estimated $358 million after nobody won the big prize Tuesday night, lottery officials said. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 10 p.m.

Winners have a year from the date of the winning draw to collect their prize. Lottery officials encouraged all winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem their prize.