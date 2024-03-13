Illinois Lottery: 'Lucky Mom' wins $1.4M jackpot using child's birthday

article

An Illinois mother woke up to the sounds of her crying baby and a $1.4 million lottery jackpot last week.

The winner, nicknamed "Lucky Mom," matched all five numbers in the March 6th Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing by using one of her children's birthday numbers.

"My baby woke up crying, and after tucking them back into bed, I had trouble falling back asleep. So to pass the time, I opened the lottery app on my phone, and I couldn’t believe it when it showed that I had just won $1.4 million! – absolutely wackadoodle," the winner said.

Lucky Mom said she plays Lucky Day Lotto "here and there," using dates from her kids' birthdays as her lucky numbers.

"After I won, I asked my husband – ‘Do you want to know which kid’s birthday helped us win the jackpot?’," she laughed.

According to the Illinois Lottery, almost 550,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this month, totaling over $3 million in prizes.