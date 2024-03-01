Illinois Lottery: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to over $1 billion

Two colossal jackpots totaling over $1 billion are up for grabs this weekend for Illinois Lottery players.

There was no winner Friday for the Mega Millions jackpot and it is now at $650 million. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is up to $443 million.

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are $2 each. Players can also add the Megaplier or Power Play for an extra dollar. Tickets can be purchased at a local store or on the Illinois Lottery website or app.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since Dec. 8, 2023, after two winners in Michigan won a $842 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.

The last time there was a winner for the Powerball jackpot was Jan. 1, 2024.

For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery's website here.