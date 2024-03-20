Illinois Lottery hosts Mega Millions 'Ticket Grab Challenge' as jackpot nears $1B

The Mega Millions Jackpot is nearing $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing and the Illinois Lottery wants to celebrate.

The Illinois lottery is hosting a "Mega Millions Ticket Grab Challenge" on Thursday to give players a chance to win free tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $977 million after there was no big winner Tuesday night. If someone wins Friday – it would be the sixth largest Mega Millions Jackpot and the 10th largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions Ticket Grab Challenge will take place at Mayfair Marathon, 4721 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Participants will be put in the "Ticket Grab Machine" and will have a few seconds to grab as many Mega Millions tickets as they can.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The event will continue while supplies last.