Illinois Lottery player wins $1M jackpot

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot by matching all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing. This year, Illinois players have won nearly $15 million in prizes from over 930,000 Lotto tickets sold.



One lucky Illinois Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot this week.

The player matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing yesterday to claim the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 8-16-20-25-42-46.

According to lottery officials, over 930,000 Lotto tickets have been sold in Illinois this year, netting players nearly $15 million in prizes.

Lotto is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The current Lotto jackpot is at $2.6 million.

Lotto also includes two other drawings, Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. Players who match all six numbers in those games win a $1 million prize.

For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery website.