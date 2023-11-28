Illinois Lottery player wins $1M on scratch-off ticket bought in Chicago suburbs

A winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was purchased recently in suburban Chicago.

The winning Cash Celebration instant ticket was bought at the Thornton's gas station located at 400 N. Independence Boulevard in Romeoville.

"Holy smokes! This just blows my mind," said Deborah Sparkiewicz, manager at the Thorntons. "We haven’t heard from any customers that they’ve won and our regulars usually come back to share the exciting news of their wins with us, so this has everyone scratching their heads over who the winner could be."

Thorntons will receive a one-percent bonus of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.

So far this year, over 57 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, registering more than $1.2 billion in prizes.