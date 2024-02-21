Illinois Lottery player wins $600K after purchasing ticket from suburban Marianos

article

An Illinois Lottery player won $600,000 after purchasing a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Northbrook Monday.

According to Lottery officials, the player purchased the ticket Monday at the Marianos located at 2323 Capital Drive.

The ticket matched all five numbers for the Monday midday drawing and scored the jackpot prize of $600,000. The winning numbers were: 16-23-34-36-40

For selling the winning ticket, the Northbrook Mariano's will receive a selling bonus of $6,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

So far this year, over 1.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, Lottery officials said.