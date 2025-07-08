Illinois Lottery player wins $650K in Lucky Day Lotto drawing
CHICAGO - Someone in Illinois is $650,000 richer after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on Monday.
What we know:
The Illinois Lottery said an online player hit the $650,000 jackpot in the Monday midday drawing by matching all five winning numbers: 13, 30, 33, 36, and 43.
Overall, nearly 15,000 winning tickets were sold in that midday drawing, with total prizes adding up to almost $690,000.
What you can do:
Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two drawings a day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Players can buy tickets in stores, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois Lottery.