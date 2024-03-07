Illinois Lottery player wins $700K jackpot

An Illinois Lottery player won over $700,000 after playing an iLottery game Wednesday.

The lucky winner landed a jackpot of $711,984 by playing the Fast Play Twenty 20s.

Over 37,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Twenty 20s game so far this month, totaling over $2.2 million in prizes, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, in-store and online, until the jackpot is won.