Illinois Lottery player wins $9.2 million jackpot at Chicago-area Jewel-Osco

article

One lucky Illinois Lottery player went to the grocery store and came home $9.2 million richer.

The winning Lotto ticket was bought over the weekend at the Jewel-Osco located at 140 West Lake St. in Addison.

The player purchased the winning ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing to score the jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 2-15-21-29-42-44.

This marks the eleventh Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on Lotto this year, making it the second-largest Lotto prize won in 2024. In February, an Illinois Lottery player claimed a $10.4 million Lotto jackpot.

Overall, more than 4.2 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold in Illinois so far this year, with total prizes exceeding $50 million.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco in Addison will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, which comes to $92,000.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.