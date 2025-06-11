Illinois Lottery ticket worth over $500K bought in small town

The Brief A FastPlay Cash Castle ticket worth $532,504 was sold at I & I Deli in Ashmore, Illinois. The prize is the third-largest jackpot since the game launched in February 2025. The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the ticket and visit its website to claim the prize.



An Illinois Lottery player cleared over half a million dollars with a winning ticket bought at a small town gas station.

The backstory:

The FastPlay Cash Castle ticket was purchased at I & I Deli inside the Fast Stop gas station at 304 W. Ashmore St. in Ashmore, according to the Illinois Lottery.

By the numbers:

The winning ticket is the third-largest Cash Castle jackpot won since the game's launch on Feb. 27, following a $1.4 million prize in April and a $1.3 million prize in May.

Since its debut, the Cash Castle game has paid out more than $29 million across 361,000 winning tickets.

I & I Deli will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or about $5,300.

Cash Castle is a $30 FastPlay game with a progressive jackpot that starts at $100,000 and increases with every ticket sold until the jackpot is claimed. The Illinois Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they’re ready to claim the prize.

Ashmore is a town of 600 people roughly 100 miles east of Springfield.

A winning lottery ticket was purchased inside this Fast Stop gas station in Ashmore, Illinois. (Google Maps)