Illinois Lottery players can win weekend jackpots worth a combined $645M

This weekend, Illinois Lottery players have a shot at winning three incredible jackpots, totaling $645 million in prizes.

For Friday night's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $122 million. On Saturday night, it's the Powerball's turn, with a whopping $500 million jackpot up for grabs. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been claimed since the July 19, 2023, drawing, where a lucky ticket holder in California struck gold with a grand prize of $1.08 billion.

But that's not all. The Lotto jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has ballooned to $22 million. This marks the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second-largest in nearly eight years.

This year alone, 14 Illinoisans have already experienced life-changing wins, taking home prizes of $1 million or more by playing Mega Millions, Powerball, or Lotto.

Tickets for all three game are available for $2 each.