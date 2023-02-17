Illinois Lottery player wins over $1M with Lucky Day Lotto ticket

An Illinois iLottery player won over $1 million with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket this week.

The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Thursday, Feb. 16th evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,150,000.

The winning numbers were: 8-10-14-26-32.

The winner is now the second Illinois Lottery player this year to receive a prize of over $1 million or more playing Lucky Day Lotto.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.