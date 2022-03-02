Illinois man, 62, drives ATV on frozen lake in Gurnee, falls through ice

A man is in critical condition after driving an ATV on a frozen lake and falling through the ice in Gurnee.

At about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Druce Lake in Third Lake for a report of an ATV that drove through thin ice.

Upon arrival, they observed a person that went underwater, authorities said.

A sheriff's deputy used a row boat from an area resident to go to the area in the water they last saw the man.

A fire department driver arrived shortly after and the sheriff's deputy on the row boat directed him to where they last saw the man.

The man was located about six feet below the surface of the water. The driver attacked rope to the man and pulled him to shore.

The man was identified as a 62-year-old man, who lives just east of the lake, authorities said.

The man was not breathing.

Paramedics and deputies conducted CPR, and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the man was operating the ATV on the lake, and as he approached the center of the lake, the rear of the ATV broke through the ice.

The entire ATV and the man dropped through the thin ice into the water.