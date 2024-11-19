Illinois man planned to abduct child from Florida school, demand $100K ransom: complaint

article

An Illinois man was arrested in Chicago on Saturday after allegedly planning to abduct a child from a school in Florida, according to a criminal complaint.

Devontay Shields, 35, of Danville, is charged with one count of attempted kidnapping.

According to prosecutors, Shields intended to kidnap a boy from a Fort Lauderdale school and demand a $100,000 ransom.

Shields allegedly outlined his plans to people who were secretly cooperating with law enforcement. Those individuals recorded a conversation in which Shields allegedly stated he intended to "get me a little boy" from the school.

Prosecutors said Shields prepared for the alleged crime by purchasing two children’s toys and zip ties at retail stores before his planned trip to Florida. He was arrested at Chicago’s Union Station on Saturday while attempting to board an Amtrak train to Miami.

Shields remains in federal custody, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 25.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.