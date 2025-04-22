Illinois man accused of assaulting 62-year-old following apartment argument, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A 24-year-old man has been charged with attacking an elderly man earlier this month following an argument at an apartment in Fox Lake, police said Tuesday.
What we know:
Fox Lake police say Deeyavion M. James was arrested on Tuesday, more than a week after a 62-year-old man was found seriously injured at the bottom of a stairwell in the 300 block of Devlin Road.
First responders arrived around 3:22 a.m. on April 12 and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigators later determined the victim and James had been hanging out with mutual friends at the apartment when a verbal argument broke out that escalated into a physical altercation, according to police.
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of aggravated battery to a victim over 60. Police said the case remains under review and more charges may be filed.
Deeyavion M. James
What we don't know:
Details about what led to the dispute have not been shared.
What's next:
James is currently being held at the Fox Lake Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Fox Lake Police Department.