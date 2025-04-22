Illinois man accused of assaulting 62-year-old following apartment argument, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old Fox Lake man is facing a felony charge for allegedly attacking a 62-year-old man earlier this month. The victim was found with extensive injuries at the bottom of a stairwell following an early morning argument. The suspect, Deeyavion M. James, was arrested on Tuesday and is expected in court tomorrow.



A 24-year-old man has been charged with attacking an elderly man earlier this month following an argument at an apartment in Fox Lake, police said Tuesday.

What we know:

Fox Lake police say Deeyavion M. James was arrested on Tuesday, more than a week after a 62-year-old man was found seriously injured at the bottom of a stairwell in the 300 block of Devlin Road.

First responders arrived around 3:22 a.m. on April 12 and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined the victim and James had been hanging out with mutual friends at the apartment when a verbal argument broke out that escalated into a physical altercation, according to police.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of aggravated battery to a victim over 60. Police said the case remains under review and more charges may be filed.

Deeyavion M. James

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the dispute have not been shared.

What's next:

James is currently being held at the Fox Lake Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse.