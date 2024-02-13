Illinois man allegedly sexually assaulted patient at his chiropractic office

article

A South Elgin man is accused of sexually assaulting a patient at his chiropractic office last year.

David A. Williamson, 49, is charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and battery.

Prosectors allege the assault took place on Dec. 20, 2023, at his chiropractic office in Campton Hills.

He is currently being detained in the Kane County jail while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14.