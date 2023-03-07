Rockford man arrested after breaking into car, firing multiple shots at victim

A Rockford man has been arrested for firing shots at a victim after trying to burglarize their car.

James Mercer, 19, was charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, five counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and attempted murder.

On Jan. 21, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5100 block of Timber Lane in unincorporated Woodstock for a report of shots fire.

Once on scene, the sheriff's office spoke with a victim who said that a male suspect, later identified as Mercer, entered his vehicle, which was parked in an open carport near his house.

Mercer allegedly fired four rounds from a handgun in the direction of the victim as he approached.

He continued to shoot as he ran to a waiting car in the roadway and fled the area, the sheriff's office said.

Mercer is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges. A warrant has been issued and his bond was set at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing.